The initial effect was...interesting. Sure enough, it did resemble an aura but it's not exactly something I'd rock day to day. I noticed that Aoife had blended theirs ever so slightly so I picked up my trusty stippling brush and went over the circular shades until they melted into my skin. Maybe this defeats the purpose of aura blush but in doing so I accidentally created the most charming, multidimensional blush shade I've ever worn. So much so that I've put away my trusty pink creams and powders as they now feel too heavy and dolly-esque. My makeup also earned me a handful of compliments on a Zoom call that day.