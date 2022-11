Aura blush isn't for the fainthearted or those of us who prefer to blend into the background. Rather an editorial look, it demands attention. But what is Beauty In A Tik about if not experimentation? Off I went to pick up the exact same Glossier shades that Aoife uses in the video. Admittedly, I've been quite scared of Cloud Paint in the past as the product is so highly pigmented (a good thing, of course) and requires you to move fast. Letting it dry down too much makes it a little more difficult to blend and one wrong move (or dabbing on more than a pin prick) often looks clownlike on me.