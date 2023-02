Terry explained that he and his team of pros went over the tint with a dusting of MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish, £30 , to achieve the soft lighting vibe. The key is not to highlight just the high points of the face. Rather, Terry gently tapped the glinty powder all over the bone structure (jawline, sides of the nose, brow bone, forehead and cheekbones) so that each model appeared to be bathed in low light. "It could be [like] dim light skin or even like a back light," said Terry as we tried to pinpoint exactly what it reminded us of. The two products combined add a hazy, soft-focus glow to the skin, almost as though it's slightly filtered or blurred.