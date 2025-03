We Got Endless Compliments On Our Skin Thanks to This Lightweight Tint

“My makeup drawer is a graveyard of abandoned skin tints. It takes a lot to impress me, and I’ll stop using a product if I dislike the finish (either too greasy or too dry) or if I notice any signs of pilling — when your makeup balls up and rolls off your skin. After rigorously testing this new launch for a week, I can confidently say that this is going to become a makeup bag staple. It has a smooth consistency that reminds me of honey, but it’s not sticky. Instead, it melts beautifully on my skin when I apply it with my fingertips. It does a great job of evening out my skin tone and blurring some of the redness from recent breakouts. I didn’t notice any creasing or pilling, and the texture stayed close to my skin and felt comfortable to wear. My skin stayed hydrated all day, thanks to smoothening squalane, an ingredient I often incorporate into my cold-weather skincare routine.