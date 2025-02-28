We Got Endless Compliments On Our Skin Thanks to This Lightweight Tint

“The finish is neither too matte nor overly dewy, and I love the subtle radiance it gives my skin in this photo. Since I’ve been using it, I’ve received countless compliments, including one from a dermatologist! Even better, it doesn’t aggravate my acne, unlike others that contain oils and waxes for a glowy effect. I’m convinced my skin looks better since using this, thanks to the oil-reducing niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. My only issues? The nozzle leaks slightly, so be sure to close the lid tightly to prevent any makeup bag spillages. The line also offers only 15 shades, and while skin tints can be sheered out or built up, I’d love to see more darker shades added to the collection.”