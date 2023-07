Dark marks across my cheeks and forehead have faded like old memories; the constellation-like pattern of acne scars from my teens and early twenties have gradually become undetectable over time. I’ve spent a lot of energy (and money) tackling my skin’s hyperpigmentation to erase any evidence of past skin issues. Mainly because it’s been hard not to see discolouration, and anything other than an even skin tone, as something I need to fix. Hyperpigmentation — patches of skin darker than your skin tone caused by an increase of melanin — may be common and more noticeable amongst people with dark skin tones, yet it doesn’t make the emotional impact of pigmentation marks any less difficult for some to deal with. Our fave Keke Palmer has often spoken about the emotional toll of acne and pigmentation marks as a result of PCOS and, in 2017, spoke about her decision to accept the skin she’s in. In an Instagram post , she wrote “acne, acne scarring, hyperpigmentation, happens. Nothing to feel ashamed about and nothing to rush to fix to make OTHER PEOPLE comfortable. If they can't stand your skin that's their problem.”