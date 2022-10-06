When everything had been blended in and I looked in the mirror, I was taken aback by how much better my skin looked. Foundation — no matter how good it is — has a tendency to collect in fine lines and gather around skin texture, accentuating bumps and dry skin. It also has a tendency to take any contours away from the face, making skin appear rather flat, which is why we always tend to follow with blush and bronzer. They add the dimension back in. Because the concealer was thinned out by the ultra-fluffy brush, my skin looked so much more seamless. I know that the phrase 'less is more' exists for a reason, but when it comes to makeup, it hasn't exactly been my vibe. Until now, that is.