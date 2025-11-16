Your Horoscope This Week: November 16 To 22

Meanwhile, the Scorpio New Moon on the 20th offers a chance to rebirth your relationship with community, visibility, and your greater mission. What if the people you’re meant to lead or serve can only find you when you finally let go of playing small or being too “perfect”? Set intentions this week around the impact you want to leave behind, not just the results you want to achieve. With your ruler Saturn still retrograde in Pisces for another two weeks, activating your communication sector, this is also a prime time to assess the way you speak to yourself and others. The universe is preparing to hand you a mic in December, but right now, it’s checking your soul script. Edit it with care.