How to Set Intentions in 2025, According to Your Zodiac Sign

It’s officially time to embrace the clean-slate energy that 2025 is bringing. At the start of every year, I make it a point to set aside some time to reflect, recalibrate, and realign with what I want the next 365 days to look like. Whether the last year was filled with unexpected detours, major wins, or a bit of everything, the beginning of the new year is an opportunity to start fresh (well, kind of). So, how do you go from dreaming about your dream life to actually making it a reality? It’s about setting intentional goals that resonate with who you are — and the stars are here to help.
The word "manifestation" is the one on everyone’s lips when it comes to New Year conversations, from TikTok feeds filled with glowing testimonials to friends swearing by their vision boards. The buzzword might feel trendy, but the concept goes deeper than aesthetic collages or repeating affirmations in the mirror. At its core, manifestation is about aligning your mindset with your actions. It’s not magic; it’s a method — one that requires clarity, focus, and consistency. And when paired with a dash of astrological insight? Game-changer.
Every zodiac sign brings its own unique energy to the table, which means there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to setting intentions. The cosmic vibes you naturally radiate can point you toward practices that feel intuitive and effective. Think of it like consulting a celestial cheat sheet for personal growth.
To help you harness this year’s potential, Refinery29 Somos connected with the author of Moon Signs and Mexican astrologer Narayana Montúfarfor who shared her tips on manifestation tailored to each zodiac sign. Below, look out for your sign and how to best set intentions that align with your energy in 2025.
Setting Intentions as an Aries
“Neptune — the planet of art, vision, and spirituality — will visit Aries between March 30 and October 22, returning to this fiery sign in 2026 for a 13-year stay,” says Montúfarfor. “This profound and long-term influence is about Aries natives beginning to see life as a byproduct of their imagination, an extension of their dreams, visions, and desires.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions through a virtual vision board that can be revisited on an ongoing basis.
Setting Intentions as a Taurus
“The year ahead brings some serious CEO vibes for Taurus natives due to Pluto — the planet of power — getting comfortable in Taurus’ tenth house of career and public visibility,” explains Montúfarfor. “This long transit is set to inspire the Sign of the Bull to chase success as well as a position of power within their industry.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions through meditation. “Meditate with a piece of Carnelian on your root chakra to remove fears about success and cultivate courage and a sense of self-worth,” she adds.
Setting Intentions as a Gemini
“Geminis are beginning their creatrix era in 2025 as Uranus — the planet of brilliance — begins entering the sign of the Twins between July 7 and November 8, coming back in 2026 for an eight-year cerebral party,” says Montúfarfor. “An influx of ideas, some incredible and some kind of wild, will begin arriving in the form of intermittent flashes of insights. Learning how to capture them is key now, as without a proper system, they can disappear in only a few seconds.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions through journaling. “Purchase a small notebook and set an intention to capture all intuitive insight, especially if the idea at hand seems as [wild] as it could be,” she explains.
Setting Intentions as a Cancer
“The year ahead is scheduled to expand Cancer’s horizons, mentally and spiritually but especially physically,” says Montúfarfor. “The Lunar North Node will activate Cancer’s ninth house of travel, inspiring this sign to embrace new flavors, places, and vistas. Whenever Cancer is not planning a faraway visit to an exotic destination, a desire to try different kinds of food, art, or culture will be incredibly strong and soul-enriching.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions through cooking. She explains, “To inspire personal growth in 2025, consider purchasing a set of world spice herbs and begin cooking with them on the first day of the year after setting the intention of getting out of your comfort zone.”
Setting Intentions as a Leo
“One of Leo’s focuses for 2025 is a deeper sense of spirituality,” says Montúfarfor. “Starting June 9, Jupiter — the planet of spirituality — will enter Leo’s twelfth house, the part of the chart that rules a strong connection to intuition. For Leo, this is the perfect time for this sign to truly commit to beginning a meditation practice, in preparation for Leos to experience a huge year of personal growth that begins in the Summer of 2026.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions by lighting a purple candle and beginning each morning with a five-minute meditation.
Setting Intentions as a Virgo
“Virgo is the zodiac sign that will be transforming the most this year due to the Lunar South Node entering Virgo on January 11,” says Montúfarfor. “This means that 2025 will be about shedding the old and embracing a deep sense of transformation. The habits, relationships, and even material possessions that no longer have a place in Virgo’s life should be let go with ease and grace, as holding on will not work now.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions by deep cleaning your home. Do this by not only removing dust from the deepest corners but also getting rid of old and unwanted possessions.
Setting Intentions as a Libra
“Starting June 9, Jupiter will be helping magnify Libra’s public persona and stand in the world,” says Montúfarfor. “Natives from this sign will feel magnetic and will be able to attract friends, partners, or people who can help them advance in their careers. Overall, this is a year to return to the ‘social butterfly’ attitude that characterizes this sign without worrying so much about the results.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions by taking photos of yourself. “Begin the year by posting a powerful selfie,” she shares, “letting yourself and everyone know you’re here and ready.”
Setting Intentions as a Scorpio
“Scorpio is a very creative sign and is bound to showcase this characteristic in 2025 with a total of three planetary influences — Neptune, Saturn, and the Lunar North Node of Destiny — activating Scorpio’s fifth house of creativity,” says Montúfarfor. “Many Scorpios will be reigniting their creative gifts but also giving birth to new personal as well as professional projects. Adopting an attitude of playfulness and self-discovery is what helps this sign find ease and happiness in 2025. “
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions through painting, writing an essay, or focusing on a practice that promotes self-expression.
Setting Intentions as a Sagittarius
“Due to a combination of unique astrological influences, Sagittarius will find a true sense of life-work balance in 2025,” says Montúfarfor. “This sign’s journey involves less work and more time spent with their family or chosen tribe, especially as Jupiter enters Cancer on June 9. Building more intimate, meaningful connections should be a focus now as something that will bring a deeper sense of personal fulfillment.”
2025 Tip: To open the heart chakra, meditate with a piece of Rose Quartz over your chest as you visualize loving connections building up in 2025.
Setting Intentions as a Capricorn
“‘Building a strong foundation’ is Capricorn’s 2025 theme and one this sign excels at,” says Montúfarfor. “Saturn moving into Aries between May 24 and September 1 heralds the opportunity of building either a home, a family, or a business that can last and last and bring long-term success and happiness. Capricorns are being inspired to channel their inner fire and enhance their connection with the element of fire.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions through candle gazing morning meditation. Before you begin your daily activities make it a point to connect with this element, as it will inspire you to chase your goals one day at a time.
Manifesting Your Goals as an Aquarius
“Aquarius natives will experience celestial help in finances as the Lunar North Node of Destiny enters Pisces on January 11,” says Montúfarfor. “Aquarians will receive opportunities to make more money, perhaps with either a raise or even the chance to create a second stream of income.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions by lighting a green candle and getting a money tree. Imagine yourself attracting not only money but also all types of abundance into your life.
Manifesting Your Goals as a Pisces
"Celestial help is on the way for Pisces. The Lunar North Node of Destiny enters this sign on January 11 for an 18-month stay,” says Montúfarfor. “Pisces natives will feel the wind at their backs as events, people, and the overall celestial tide help make their dreams come true. This trend will be particularly felt in March and September, which is when the two eclipse seasons occur in 2025. Getting clear about which goals are feasible and which ones are not is truly important now, as some goals will need to be abandoned to ensure others are truly being materialized.”
Montúfarfor suggests setting intentions by connecting with the moon. “Since the Lunar Nodes will be helping you out, set the intention to connect with the Moon at a deeper level,” she explains. “Whether you gaze at it, communicate with it, or learn about its astrological meaning, lunar magic is your gateway to 2025 happiness and success, Pisces!”
