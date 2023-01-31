There’s Real Power Behind Physical Photographs — Just Ask This Digital Content Creator

220万人のフォロワー数を持つ19歳のTikTokクリエイター、テイラー·キャシディについて知るべきことが一つあるとすれば、彼女はビジョンボードが大好きだということだろう。全てのはじまりは4年前。1年後に実現させたいことを全て、コラージュで可視化し始めた。今では毎年恒例となったこの儀式は、彼女が実現してきた多くの成果において、重要な役割を果たしてきた。例えば、ソーシャルメディアで有名になることについて話したTEDxの講演も、2022年用のビジョンボードに載っていたものの中で彼女が実現させたこと一つだ。
If there’s one thing you should know about Taylor Cassidy, the 19-year-old TikTok creator who has a reach of 2.2 million followers, is that she loves a vision board. It all started four years ago, when she decided to start creating collaged visual representations of all she hopes will come to fruition in the year ahead ‐ a now-yearly ritual she’s found to play an important role in her many achievements, like when she manifested a Tedx talk about social media stardom (just one of the things that was on her 2022 vision board).
2019年下旬に「面白半分で」TikTokを始めたキャシディは、動画とブラック・カルチャーへの愛を融合して、今となっては大人気の動画シリーズ『速攻でわかる黒人の歴史』と『ブラックガールマジック·ミニッツ』を作り出した。それ以来、黒人であることへの誇りからニューヨーク大学・映画科の学生としての日常生活まで、さまざまなテーマを取り上げる彼女は、親しみやすいながらも堂々としたオンラインでの存在感を示している。そして彼女は、TikTokだけでなく、オンラインラジオを含む複数のプラットフォームで成功しているのだ。
After joining TikTok “just for fun” in late 2019, she combined her love for video and Black culture to create her now-viral series Fast Black History and Black Girl Magic Minute. Since then, she’s built an approachable, yet unapologetic internet presence that delves into everything from a celebration of Blackness to her day-to-day as an NYU film student ‐ and has found success across multiple platforms, including online radio.
しかしキャシディは、オンラインでの知名度が上がっている中でも、ソーシャルメディアから離れて地に足をつけることに自由時間を活用している。ソーシャルメディアの速いペースとは対照的に、ゆっくりと、自分にとって一番大事な思い出に浸り、感謝するために時間をとっているのだ。「終わりのないスクロールの連鎖によって、自分でも気がつかないうちに、思い出をおろそかにしてしまう」と彼女は言う。「5分間のうちに50枚のいろんな写真をスクロールしたら、一枚一枚の写真をきちんと記憶にとどめ、大事にできる可能性が低くなるでしょう」。だからこそ彼女は、instax mini Link 2 プリンターと専用アプリ (Apple App Store, Google Play)を使ってスマートフォンから直接、写真をプリントしてお気に入りの思い出を残すことで、物理的な写真に深い感謝の気持ちを持つようになった。
But even as her digital star rises, Cassidy spends much of her free time focusing on staying grounded off social media, slowing down its rapid pace to take in and appreciate the memories that mean the most. “The endless scrolling cycle makes us value memories less, even if we don’t realize it,” she says. “If you're scrolling past 50 different photos in the span of five minutes, you’re less likely to remember or cherish each one.” That's why she’s developed a deep appreciation for physical photographs, using the instax mini Link 2 printer and its accompanying app (Apple App Store, Google Play) to print and therefore preserve her favorite memories, straight from her smartphone.
「物理的な写真だと、時間をとって細かいところまで観察せざるを得ない」とキャシディは付け加える。「それに、スクリーンショットを撮れないから、その一枚の写真を持っていると、より所有意識と愛着が沸いて、もっと価値があるものになる」。キャシディのこのコメントは、物理的な写真が彼女のビジョンボードにとって欠かせない役割を担っていることを物語っている。instax mini Link 2を使って2023年に向けた意志を印刷した今年のビジョンボードは、寮のベッドの真上にギャラリーウォールのように飾ってある。そのため、彼女は毎朝、それを見て考える時間をとることができるのだ。
“Physical photographs force you to take your time and examine every detail,” adds Cassidy. “Plus, you can’t screenshot them, so when you have one, there’s more ownership and attachment to it, making it more valuable.” This, of course, explains why they play such an integral role in her vision boards. For this year’s board, she used her mini Link 2 to print out her 2023 intentions, which now hang directly over her dorm room bed, gallery wall-style, where she can reflect on them each morning.
キャシディが2023年に向けて選んだ思い出は、自分を受け入れること、成長への欲望と感謝、そして心の落ち着きと、自身と人生が合致している状態を呼び寄せるというテーマを繋ぐものだ。「カメラロールの中から、その写真を見たときに思い出を振り返ることができるものを選ぶようにした」と彼女は説明する。「この写真を撮ったときに自分が何を感じていたか、覚えている。その瞬間、この写真が他人にどう映るかではなくて、自分自身の思い出にすることに集中していた」
The memories Cassidy chose to commemorate for 2023 link together themes of self-acceptance, a desire and appreciation for growth, and a call to calmness and alignment. “I tried to choose photos in my camera roll where, at that moment, I could feel the memory,” she explains. “I remembered how I felt when I took them; in those moments, I focused on capturing a memory instead of an aesthetic.”
キャシディにとって、セルフィーのようなシンプルな写真でも強い力を持つことがある。実際、彼女が新年に選んだセルフィーは、黒人であることを誇りに思える一枚でもあり、自分を律することができる一枚でもある。「これは、試してみるのが怖かったヘアスタイルをやってみた後に撮った写真」と彼女は説明する。「自分の自然な髪の毛を愛することを学んだけど、ブレイズやコーンロウに関してはまだ模索中。若い黒人の一人として、黒人の髪型にまつわるステレオタイプを気にしないことは、とても難しい。まだ、たくさんの悪いイメージがある。自分が黒人であることが好きだという話をよくするけど、結局、私もみんなと同じように、まだ自分が黒人であることと向き合い続けている。これもプロセスだから」
To Cassidy, even something as simple as a selfie can be powerful, and the one she chose to bring into this new year is both a celebration of her Blackness and a reminder to be patient with herself. “I took this photo after trying a hairstyle that scared me,” she explains. “I’ve learned to love my hair when it’s natural, but I’m still navigating braids or cornrows. As a young Black person, it’s very hard for me to look past the stereotyping around Black hair. There are a lot of stigmas. I talk a lot about loving my Blackness, but at the end of the day, I’m still working through it, too. It’s a process.”
他には、次のような写真を選んでいる。今年、キャシディが体現しようと思っている、自由気ままで創造的な精神を象徴する、黒のクロップ丈トップス、アニマルプリントのスカート、そしてコンバットブーツというかっこいいコーディネート。新しい街に浸るという目標を表すチャイナタウンのフェスティバルの一場面。小豆とご飯で作った母の料理（そして、もっと大きな規模の話をすると、その思い出が想起させる笑い声、感謝の気持ち、平穏さ）を思い出させる。湯気が立っている、マグカップに入ったアップルサイダーの写真は、静寂とゆとりを持つことの重要性を象徴している。青々とした観葉植物が写っているもう一枚の写真は、今後一年の自らの成長を表している。溢れるような繁栄を象徴するかのようにつるが絡み合って棚から垂れ下がっている、
Other additions include a photo of a fierce ‘fit — a black crop top, an animal-print skirt, and combat boots ‐ that represent the carefree, creative spirit she’s hoping to channel this year; a Chinatown festival snapshot that nods to her goal of immersing herself in her new city; and an image of red beans and rice to remind her of her mother’s cooking (and, on a grander scale, the laughter, the gratitude, and the calmness that the memory evokes). A shot of a steaming mug of hot apple cider calls for more stillness and slowing down, while another featuring a lush group of houseplants symbolizes self-growth for the year ahead, their tangles of vines cascading off the shelves as if they’re overflowing with prosperity.
ビジョンボードに含まれている写真の中でもっとも重要なのは、彼女自身が描いた絵だろう。キャシディが若かりし頃の自分を心から受け入れたことを象徴するこの絵は、彼女が製作したアート作品の中でも、もっとも個人的で意味を持つ作品なのだと言う。「去年の夏、とても辛い状況に直面した。自分に正直に生きてこなかったことに気がついたけれど、そんな過去の自分を許してあげないといけなかった」と彼女は説明する。「過去にある行動をとった自分をずっと責め続けていたから、この絵は、物理的な形で『許してあげる、わたしたちは前に進んでいいんだよ』と自分に伝えている。この絵を見るたびに、もう二度と自分を犠牲にしないということを思い出す。今年もこのメッセージを大事にしていきたい」
Perhaps the most significant inclusion is a photo of her own painting, which she considers the most meaningful and deeply personal art she’s created in the last year ‐ a depiction of her embracing her younger self. “Last summer, I was faced with a difficult situation where I realized I hadn't been true to myself and needed to forgive myself for past actions,” she explains. “I was still holding those actions over myself, and this painting is the physical form of me telling myself, I forgive you, we can move on. Every time I look at it, I remember that I’m never going to sacrifice myself for anything ever again. That’s something I wanted to bring with me into the new year.”
これまで、彼女はフォロワーにはこの絵を見せないと決めていた。「オンラインで共有しないものの方が価値を見い出せると思う」と彼女は言う。「その瞬間やそのイベントを経験したのはフォロワーではなくて、自分自身。ある瞬間を共有することを選ぶのは、誰かに喜びやインスピレーションを与えることができるかもしれないから」
What’s more, she’s chosen never to share this work with her followers…until now. “I find more value in things that I never share online,” she says. “I didn’t live those particular moments or events for my followers, but rather, for me. When I do choose to share, it’s because it might bring someone else joy or inspiration.”
キャシディが大事にしている過去のとある瞬間–––カメラロールの大量の写真に埋もれてしまわないように、物理的なプリントを通じて残している瞬間–––を振り返ることが、彼女の未来を形作っているのだ。「目に見える形で大事な記憶を思い出させてくれることは、私にとって、とても大事なこと。毎日この写真を見ることで、これまで歩んでこれた人生に対して、感謝の気持ちを持つことができる」と彼女は言う。「人生が私に与えるべきことじゃなくて、今の人生が私に与えることに満足することを学んだ。感謝の気持ちが全てだから」
And it’s these specific, cherished moments from Cassidy’s past ‐ preserved through physical prints, saved from being lost in an overwhelming sea of camera roll photos ‐ that she can look back on as a way to, in turn, shape her future. “Being visually reminded of precious memories is extremely important to me, and by seeing them every day, I never fail to feel thankful for the life I've gotten to live so far,” she says. “I’ve learned to be content with what life gives, not what it should give. It’s all about gratitude.”
Advertisement