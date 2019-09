I think most people, or at least most people in their 20s, feel similarly about their cleaning abilities: Not the best, but not in danger of being declared an environmental disaster, either. But I would like to be better, because even if you, my theoretical drinks date, don't notice the ring on the tub or dust on the shelves, I know it's there. And even when I do dust or scrub, I never get the true deep-clean spark that I want. I am ready to graduate from having a fairly clean apartment to a really clean one.