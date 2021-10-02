How Embracing Moon Cycles Improved My Mental Health

I also love how, with this new practice, my perspective on goal-setting has fundamentally changed. Where I used to see each month as a race against time and a challenge to myself to see how many checks and ticks I could add up, I now find it easier to think of projects as cycles with a life of their own – complete with rhythms and needs that I can try to align myself with, not fight against. What used to be purely a game of numbers and outputs to me (a traditionally masculine read) has now been informed by what we think of as feminine energy, with the moon itself as the ultimate symbol of femininity: a seed planted to coincide with a new moon has time to blossom before the next one and is ready to be harvested by the full moon.