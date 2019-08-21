What Your Selfie Really Says About You

I don’t necessarily agree with this, but these days people are trying to build a brand for themselves, especially if they're young — the job market doesn’t provide the security it did for our parents. So, people take selfies as a form of career insurance to showcase the work they do and their skills. When taking selfies, you want to stand out. Therefore, replicating what every other influencer or individual is doing isn’t going to achieve that purpose. You want to take a photo that includes something different, or have some type of artistic element you can incorporate in editing. The power of hashtags cannot be overlooked either. You have to go beyond taking a nice photo, you have to attract an audience that will appreciate it and end up sharing it that much further.