It's a drone! It's a flying vibrator! It's a selfie stick?
IoT Group (yes, that's IoT as in "the internet of things") has created the strangest selfie stick we've seen yet. Forget extending a photo taking arm in front of you — this selfie stick can fly.
The ROAM-e Flying Selfie Stick, available online for $349, is basically a combination of a camera and a drone. Technically a "flying camera," it's currently on pre-sale, and should begin shipping in June. It features an HD camera that can rotate a full 360 degrees, so you'll never have to worry about capturing the perfect angle for your photos. This flying selfie mobile also includes facial recognition capabilities, so it knows where to shoot.
The ROAM-e connects to your phone, and can snap photos or videos up to 82 feet (25 meters) away. It has a short battery life, though. The rechargeable battery only lets the selfie stick follow you for up to 20 minutes at a time.
While the launch timing is suspect, ROAM-e is not an early April Fool's joke. IoT Group, which is based in Australia, has an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listing and already offers other IoT-related products.
While we can think of better ways to spend $349 — if a selfie-taking drone is your thing, that dream can now be a reality.
