I Called Instead Of Texted My Dates, And Here's What Happened

On the plus side, not texting did free up a significant chunk of my week. I suddenly had time to finish my copy of the neurology book The Male Brain by Louann Brizendine and go for long hikes in the mall. However, I felt very lonely. My friends and family didn’t want to talk on the phone; they all preferred to just wait out the week (wow, what a burn). And, since everyone made it clear they would rather just leave me alone if they couldn’t text me, I felt that calling them would be too much of an imposition. It made me wonder how something that so recently felt so essential to communication, was now practically a social taboo. By the end of the week, I missed the comfort and ease of texting, and more and more started to resent the effort required to speak to people or meet them in person.