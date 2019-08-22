I Called Instead Of Texted My Dates, And Here's What Happened

While I am very relieved to be off this experiment and back to telling all my friends “omg we should meet up!” and not following up, I'm glad I did this exercise. I’ve learned that straight-up asking someone for a phone call or to meet for a quick date does speed up the process of getting to know him or her, and is especially effective for figuring out if you won’t like him or her. And given that we’re all popular busy people, this can be a really important option. As for P., we’re still texting. The other day, I sent him a weird embarrassing joke, and just as I realised I was going to have to block him, he surprised me by calling — yes, CALLING — to say hi. Too bad I didn’t pick up.