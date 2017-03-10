Officially, all Divine Nine fraternities and sororities are non-hazing organizations. But official in the same way that the Grammys respects all races and genres of music equally, or that Donald Trump supports International Women's Day [side eye]. Hazing, while not always as severe as portrayed in Burning Sands, happens. It’s just one of those things that everyone knows. With over a million members globally, that tea has been spilled and spread many times over. Not to mention there are non-greek individuals who end up supporting or engaging with pledgees while they’re “on line,” which Burning Sands did well to document. Crossing the burning sands, or successfully completing a pledging “process” — the duration of which is also called being "on line" — is a badge of honor and signifies that members have earned their place in the organization. It’s the reason why, for all their pride, these organizations also operate under a pretty strict code of secrecy about their intake practices.