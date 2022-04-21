I Tried A Full Face Of Jones Road Beauty — & These Are My Favorites

Onto my favorite product from my Jones Road test-o-rama: The Miracle Balm. I got Tawny, which is the perfect terracotta, bronze-y shade. The pigmentation is very sheer, but can be built up if desired. I'm a big fan of multipurpose lip and cheek cream tints since they give the prettiest, natural-looking flush. I've been using this nonstop, but it earned full MVP status during a recent ski trip in Sun Valley. Whenever I'm in the mountains, my normally oily skin becomes insanely dry and flaky. The texture of this balm is very emollient and gentle, making it perfect for adding some much-needed moisture to my cheeks, which typically get the driest. It also was great for adding a barely-there tint to my chapped lips, as well as prepping them for lipstick while I do the rest of my makeup. The balm itself needs to be warmed up before you apply it, making it perfect for people like me who love applying makeup with (clean!) fingers whenever possible. At $38, it's tied for the most expensive product in the Jones Road range, but the amount of product you get is pretty generous. The packaging is about the size of a petri dish, which is a lot for a balm! I don't see myself finishing it anytime soon.