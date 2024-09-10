Jones Road Just Launched My Favorite Shade Of Miracle Balm

It’s the sort of product that could only have been dreamed up by a makeup artist with decades of experience under her belt. “When I first got the sample from the lab and put it on my cheeks, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘OMG. This is a miracle,’" founder and CEO Bobbi Brown tells Refinery29, hence the name. “There was nothing like it on the market when we launched it. I'm very proud of that.” Featuring a hydrating castor oil and beeswax base, the sheer tinted balm isn’t like a typical lip and cheek rouge. Instead, it more closely mimics skincare than makeup. Miracle Balm left skin looking dewy and hydrated because it actually hydrated skin, all while adding a kiss of color (it’s available in coral, pale pink, and oxblood, too). Perhaps best of all, it looked good on people of all ages, from twenty-somethings to the 60+ set. (Jones Road also frequently features models of all ages in its campaigns and product imagery.)