Brown is hoping we've entered the stage where the newest beauty trend is "there are no rules." Her view on the future, and especially when formulating products for Jones Road, is to have products that work however the consumer decides to make them work for themselves, not because of some arbitrary rule. Whether it's the brand's Miracle Balm or the foundation, do whatever works for you. "What I hope is that people will —and I'm saying people because men wear makeup too — but that people will find what works for them and makes them their most beautiful, how it makes them feel more than how it makes them look. And to me, ultimately, that should lead to confidence, and you want to be confident, and confidence just means you feel good in your skin."