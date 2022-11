TikTok’s Lash Backcombing Hack Made Mine Look Twice As Thick

Lately I've been using Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Lash Clash, £29 . The brush is super thick so it captures and beefs up all lashes, even the teeny tiny ones in the corners. Making like Scortezz, I rolled the brush over the tops of my lashes, starting at the root and combing all the way down to the tips. I was wearing concealer and had pencilled in my brows so I found it easier to backcomb without holding my eyelid. It did mean I ended up with some dots of mascara on my skin but that always happens and it's easily scrubbed away with a clean spoolie brush.