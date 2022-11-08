I Got Gel Extensions For My Lashes & It Transformed Them

A new patented technology, Gel-Lys is a gel curing technique that bonds and cures false lashes to the natural ones using a safe, low-level LED light (much like the light delivered during professional facials or from at-home LED face masks). Similar to the way LED light is used to cure gel nail polish, it's a method that Camilla came across around three years ago. Even now, there is only a limited number of technicians who are trained and qualified to use it. The Gel-Lys claims are impressive to say the least: not only does it supposedly reduce the usual 24 to 48 hour curing time required for traditional lash adhesive but it also increases lash longevity by up to 30%. That means clients can book in every seven weeks or so for infills, although Camilla says that some of her clients have had their lashes last up to 10 weeks.