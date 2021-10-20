A Guide To Every Mattress-In-A Box Available In Australia

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you're anything like us, the idea of replacing your mattress sounds like a truly arduous task.
Firstly, you've got to find the perfect cloud-like mattress, one that suits your sleep style. Then, you've got to figure out a way to either get it home yourself or drop a small fortune on delivery (money we'd way rather be saving).
After a bit of research, we've found an easy and convenient solution to all our problems — the humble boxed mattress.
A boxed mattress is basically just a traditional mattress, but better because it's boxed up and delivered to your door without all the headaches that come with mattress shopping IRL.
Now, all you've got to think about is pricing, warranty and the style of mattress — foam, hybrid, cooling, sustainably made — that you're looking for. But don't worry, we're here to help with that, too.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the top six options and laid out everything you need to know before buying a new mattress.