5 Natural Sleep Aids For When You Just Need Some Zs

If your social media habit or the phases of the moon have been messing with your sleep lately, you might be looking for a natural sleep aid to help you catch some Zs — and we're not just talking about bedtime podcasts.
We're talking about wellness supplements that are loaded with ingredients like magnesium, passionflower, lavender, ashwagandha and valerian root, that work to soothe the nervous system, reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.
Ahead, we've rounded up a variety of different slumber supplements — which come in capsules, powders, teas and mists — so you can find one to suit your nighttime routine. Sleep tight!