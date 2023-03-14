Don’t Hit Snooze On Emma’s World Sleep Day Sale

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
However, a good quality mattress can set you back upwards of $500, depending on the size you're after. That's why we've always got our eyes peeled for bedding sales, so we can get those bougie bed products at a fraction of the price.
Advertisement
So what sale have we spotted this week? Local Aussie bedding brand Emma Sleep is throwing a huge sale the celebrate World Sleep Day.
From today, March 14 to Sunday, March 19, you can score up to 55% off a range of high quality mattresses, bed bases and pillows, and have them delivered straight to your door. Sounds pretty good, huh?!
Let's unpack Emma's World Sleep Day sale.
Emma Sleep's Mattress Sale
Emma offers three dreamy mattresses — the Emma Diamond Hybrid, the Comfort Premium and the Comfort mattress. Each offers something different, depending on your sleep preferences and budget.
Starting from the top, we have the Diamond Hybrid, the brand's all-rounder, and five-layer hybrid foam/spring mattress that also comes with its specially designed diamond degree cooling technology.
Then, there's the Comfort Premium mattress, which is made with high-quality foam layers and an extra layer of springs for maximum adaptability.
And finally, we have Emma's best-selling mattress, the Comfort. It's the more affordable option of the three while maintaining Emma's high standard of quality.
Emma Sleep's Bed Base Sale
Emma has three bed bases to choose from — the Signature Bed Base, the Wooden Bed, and the Wooden Bed Base. All three bed bases are simple in design, supportive and easy to assemble.
Emma Sleep's Pillow Sale
Emma also offers three glorious pillows, including the foam pillow, the cloud hybrid and the diamond pillow. All you have to do is pick the one that's right for you.
Advertisement
First up, we have the Diamond pillow that's made with three mix-and-match layers, so you can add what works, remove what doesn't, and have all your height and firmness needs met perfectly.
Then, you've got the Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow, which combines the lightness of a microfibre pocket and the support of memory foam.
And finally, there's the Emma Foam pillow. It was made for all types of sleepers — side, back, stomach, tosser — and is adjustable for height and firmness.
Emma also has a range of mattress toppers, protectors and duvets on sale if you're in the market.
Interested? The sale runs for just five more days, so head here to shop the full collection.
Interested? The sale runs for just five more days, so head here to shop the full collection.