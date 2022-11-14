Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These 10 Cozy But Breathable Sheet Sets

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Keeping temperate (not just cool) beneath the sheets is a common struggle throughout all four seasons. Our ideal sleep atmosphere is cosy, and snug in the winter but still breathable and sweat-free come the hotter months. Ergo, we’ve got our sights set on quality bedding that will regulate our body temperatures without sacrificing softness.
Two fabrics that promise to do just that are linen and bamboo. Despite its relaxed boho charm, linen’s aesthetic values come second to both its premium cooling qualities and comfy feel. This is also the case for bamboo, only it has a softer, buttery-like feel.
According to bedding company Linoto, sheets fashioned from linens like flaxseed and blended cotton “[help] maintain a cooler body temperature... during warm weather conditions, by a difference of approximately five to seven degrees.” Although opting for 100% linen or bamboo over other breathable materials may cost a not-so-pretty penny, it’s a natural and durable fibre that’s built to last. Plus, it’s known to get softer with every wash and be much kinder on your skin.
Ahead, shop a selection of the best linen, bamboo and flaxseed sheets we rustled up from across the internet. Each bundled set is vetted to keep you sleeping just right for many nights to come. Sweet dreams.