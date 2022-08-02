At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Replacing a mattress is not only arduous but expensive, too. That's why a good-quality mattress topper might be a temporary solution (or long term, no judgement).
Mattress toppers are designed to help level out lumpy mattresses and improve overall comfort levels. They come in a range of sizes — single, double, queen and king — and are made from materials like memory foam to help you get a good night's sleep.
Typically they’re designed to be breathable (read: good for hot sleepers), lightweight and have the ability to mould to your body shape, so you’re supported in all the right places while you snooze.
Sounds like a simple enough solution, huh? Now all you need to do is find the right mattress topper for you. That's where we come in. Ahead, we've created a guide to the best mattress toppers you can buy in Australia. You're welcome!