I've been on a pursuit to land on a decent bedtime routine for years. While I may not have completely nailed it yet (I'm still not ready to give up my late-night TikTok binges), there are a few things, like my nighttime skincare routine, that always ground me — especially when juggling a hectic schedule. I know I'm not alone in saying my skin has been through it after two years of the pandemic (stress, coupled with intense blue light exposure, does wonders for the skin), so using products like Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair serum (which has been found to help activate the skin's rhythms because of its hydrating potential) is a great way to ease into a relaxed mood before bed.