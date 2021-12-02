Dream On With These 8 Sleep Aids

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The older you get, the more you realise how important a good nights sleep is. These days, if we're getting anything less than a full eight hours, we feel like we have to tape our eyelids open just to make it through the workday.
If like us, you're someone who has trouble sleeping, you've probably reached that point where you'll try just about anything to get decent rest. So to help you on your sleep journey, we've rounded up everything from buttery-soft bedsheets to sound machines and natural sleep aids, all of which the good people of the internet believe will help you fall into a deep slumber.
While we can't guarantee these products will cure your insomnia, they can help to create an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort that'll undoubtedly entice you to fall asleep.
So go forth and dream on.