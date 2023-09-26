Don’t Hit Snooze On Emma’s Better Sleep Sale

When a single pillow is still over £65 when 55% off, it's hard to justify the purchase. Even if you buy just one of these bad boys, we reckon it's a great investment, especially if you're a side sleeper. I fall into this category and having slept on the Emma Premium Pillow for over a year, can safely say that it has transformed my sleep for the better. It's firm and will likely take you a while to get used to compared to soft, years-old pillows (like myself), but the neck support is unrivalled (you can adjust how foam layers you want for customisable comfort). Plus, mine has stayed plump for all this time and its covered with the same breathable ThermoSync technology as Emma's mattresses for keeping you cool at night.