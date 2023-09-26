Don’t Hit Snooze On Emma’s Better Sleep Sale

When it comes to furnishing your room, the most important piece is your bed, or more specifically, your mattress. On average, a third of your life is spent sleeping on one, so you want to be sure it's a good one — especially as we head into autumn, AKA cosy season. However, a good quality mattress can set you back upwards of £500, depending on the size you're after. That's why we've always got our eyes peeled for bedding sales, so we can get those bougie bed products at a fraction of the price.
So what sale have we spotted this week? Best-selling bedding brand — and home of team R29's favourite mattress — Emma Sleep is throwing a huge Better Sleep Sale. Running from now until Wednesday, 25th October, you can score up to 55% off a range of high quality mattresses, bed frames, sofa beds, pillows, and duvets, and have them delivered straight to your door. Sounds pretty good, huh?!
Mattress Sale
Emma offers four dreamy mattresses — of course, the much beloved Original Mattress, the Luxe Cooling Plus Mattress, the NextGen Premium Mattress, and the newest launch, the Zero Gravity Mattress. Each offers something different, depending on your sleep preferences and budget. Below are all the deals you can get right now for a double sized mattress, with deals up to 65% off.
If you run hot at night, then this is the mattress for you. It's designed with something called ThermoSync Technology to regulate your body temperature as you sleep — basically, a special type of foam infused with graphite particles which capture the excess heat from your body. Plus, a moisture-resistant, easy-to-clean top cover that has breathable, open- pore fibres to take and release air back to you, for an extra cooling effect. These are just two of the six layers that go into making this mattress though. You also have a base layer of High Resiliency Extra foam to help keep your spine aligned, a layer of pocket springs for extra comfort and support, supportive foam to relieve pressure, and ultra-breathable memory foam that moulds to your body.
This is Emma's newest mattress design and is best suited for those who move around at night. It's design highlight is a layer of something called AirGrid, or something that Emma calls "hyper-elastic technology"; a layer of gel grid that responds and adapts instantly to the weight placed on it. As you shift night, this gel material rebounds so you continually feel cradled and supported for an undisturbed night of sleep, no matter how much you toss and turn.
Suffer from back pain or just generally need a more supportive mattress? The NextGen Premium mattress has got you covered. It's a hybrid mattress that has a higher proportion of pocket-springs-to-foam than others on the market so it feels properly structured, with a more firmer feel that benefits back and side sleepers alike. Comfort is still key of course, with four layers of memory foam on top of these springs gives a supple, sinking-into-the-bed feel. Combined, the two offer a balance of flex and support that aligns your spine whilst your shoulders and hips are hugged by the mattress.
Now I'm biased, but this is the mattress I use and love, that I reviewed for Refinery29 last year and have been sleeping on ever since (just over a year now). It's just as comfy and supportive as the first night on it — medium-firm in support, so again another perfect choice for back and side sleepers like myself, but with a cushy, sink-into-it memory foam top layer that cushions your body. In all, I've had less back pain and toss and turn to find a comfy position less, and so fall asleep quicker.
Bed Base & Sofa Bed Sale
Emma's Signature Bed is a simple, classic design that lets your bedding take centre stage — a neutral base available in two shades of grey that won't detract or compete with your patterned duvets or quilted throws. You can alternate between no-headboard, a tufted-headboard (as shown here) or a plain headboard, and can add under-bed storage boxes to your bundle. According to the solid five-star reviews on Emma's site, its also easy to assemble and is a sturdy build.
At £1899, Emma's Sofa Bed — launched this year — is definitely at the top end of the market. Though, the brand promise that it's worth every penny for comfort and support. It's tagline is 'a sofa bed that actually feels like a bed,' and the brand claims that it can go from sit to sleep mode in just 10 seconds. What is most impressive is that, due to their construction, most sofa beds only offer a mattress with a 10 - 14 cm width, whereas the Emma Sofa Bed offers a 18 cm width; reportedly the thickest on the market.
Pillow & Bedding Sale
Want to make your mattress extra comfy? The Emma Premium Topper is a 9 cm thick layer of Thermosync foam that also absorbs your body’s heat and dissipates it away from your mattress. By preventing overheating and absorbing moisture, it can also help prevent sagging and keep your mattress top quality for longer.
When a single pillow is still over £65 when 55% off, it's hard to justify the purchase. Even if you buy just one of these bad boys, we reckon it's a great investment, especially if you're a side sleeper. I fall into this category and having slept on the Emma Premium Pillow for over a year, can safely say that it has transformed my sleep for the better. It's firm and will likely take you a while to get used to compared to soft, years-old pillows (like myself), but the neck support is unrivalled (you can adjust how foam layers you want for customisable comfort). Plus, mine has stayed plump for all this time and its covered with the same breathable ThermoSync technology as Emma's mattresses for keeping you cool at night.
You really do feel a cloud-like, super-soft cosiness wrapped up in this duvet. It's made with temperature-regulating microfibre too so it will help keep you cool in the summer, whilst cosy in the autumn. I also have this on my bed and find it works alone almost all year round, just with an extra blanket in the winter.
