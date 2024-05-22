Our Place’s Ovenware Made Me Worthy Of Star-Baker Status

When I received the set, I unboxed the probably within seconds. Not only were the pans absolutely gorgeous, but they were beautifully crafted and felt sturdy in my hands. The set consisted of three ceramic "bakers" (aka loaf pans) in three sizes, plus a sheet pan and a reusable, nontoxic silicone Oven Mat. As someone who both loves to consume and create baked goods, I was beyond excited to put them to use ASAP. I settled on a recipe for one of my favourite Japanese desserts: matcha-infused castella. (Castella is a fluffy honey cake similar to pound cake.)