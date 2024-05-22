Our Place’s Ovenware Made Me Worthy Of Star-Baker Status

All linked products are independently selected by our editors, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ever since Our Place launched in Australia, it has set the internet aflutter with its aesthetic, beautifully designed goods for elevating home cooking.
The brand has only been around since 2019, but in just five short years, it's revolutionised the all-in-one pan and even collaborated with Selena Gomez. Now, it's coming for your oven. Our Place's Baker's Bundle set features a five-piece collection of just about everything you need to bake, roast, and cook up a storm in your oven.
As a proud owner (and lover) of the Always Pan, I had very high expectations for its bakeware. The set is available in a variety of familiar colourways, ranging from sandy beige to sage green. I went with Blue Salt, a muted light blue that instantly brightened up my apartment's kitchen. Below, find my review of how the set stood up in my kitchen.
When I received the set, I unboxed the probably within seconds. Not only were the pans absolutely gorgeous, but they were beautifully crafted and felt sturdy in my hands. The set consisted of three ceramic "bakers" (aka loaf pans) in three sizes, plus a sheet pan and a reusable, nontoxic silicone Oven Mat. As someone who both loves to consume and create baked goods, I was beyond excited to put them to use ASAP. I settled on a recipe for one of my favourite Japanese desserts: matcha-infused castella. (Castella is a fluffy honey cake similar to pound cake.)
In my mind, I waited with anticipation as an imaginary Noel Fielding shouted, "On your marks, get set...bake!" and I got to work. (Is it any wonder that I'm also a massive Great British Bake Off fan?) After preheating my oven and mixing all my wet and dry ingredients, I lined the Side Bake pan — the medium one — with parchment paper and filled it up with batter. (The liner is optional, but it is helpful for preserving the coating and making for super-easy cleanup.)
After letting my oven do its thing, I took the pan out, rested it on the mat (which doubles as a grid to evenly space out balls of dough, BTW), and let my cake cool. From there, I flipped the pan upside down and carefully let the cake fall onto a board for slicing. To my delight, my pan looked like it was barely used — I'm hoping that with continued care, it'll serve me for years to come.
The verdict
At $350 for five pieces, the set is in line with the rest of Our Place's offerings — $275 for the Always Pan and $300 for the Perfect Pot. It's hardly a cheap thrill, but dare I say, it feels like a value given the fact that it has replaced all my previous bakeware in one fell swoop?
What's more, this coterie of cookware has reignited my love of baking like nothing else and has fully made me feel like the Star Baker of my home. I think Paul and Prue would be very, very proud.