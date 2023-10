What sets Our Place apart from other cookware brands is its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability — not to mention aesthetics. "Our Place is the cookware brand that’s challenging the status quo and designing differently, for a new era of cooking," says Shahid. For starters, the brand's cookware is toxin-free, a stark contrast to many cookware brands still using potentially harmful chemicals such as PFAS in their non-stick products. The packaging is made from 100% recycled materials and free of plastics, and the Always Pan 2.0 (one of the brand's standout products) is made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials. "We try to make better decisions in everything we do so that our impact on the world is kinder to both people and the planet," Shahid says.