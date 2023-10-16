Now, the brand’s founder Shiza Shahid is finally launching Our Place in Australia. The story behind Our Place is one of inspiration drawn from the immigrant experience. "My partner and I are both immigrants, and we literally found our place in our new communities by cooking food and inviting new friends to our dinner table," Shahid tells Refinery29 Australia ahead of the launch. "We’ve always believed sharing a home-cooked meal is about so much more than just making food — it’s about reconnecting to our culture, our communities, our traditions, and to each other." This passion for connection and culture became the driving force behind the brand's creation.