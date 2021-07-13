When shopping for cookware, you might look at the prices and think, How special can a pan really be? Well, according to reviewers of Our Place’s Always Pan, the answer to that question is: completely and utterly life-changing. First rising to fame in the US, the kitchen brand is heading to the UK for the first time this week, allowing shoppers to get their hands on the must-have pan for £140.
For those uninitiated in the hype surrounding Our Place’s cult classic cookware, let us catch you up. In 2019 the Always Pan became a viral sensation for its ability to create the ultimate 'one pan' dinner. Its USP spoke to young shoppers who didn’t have the cupboard space (or the energy) to cook with a sprawling, clunky pan set. Made from non-toxic, ethically sourced materials, the pan was designed to replace the need for eight separate pieces of cookware, combining the features of a sauté pan, a saucepan, a steamer, a colander, a frying pan, a saucier, a skillet, a non-stick pan and a spoon rest, all in one.
Advertisement
That might sound too good to be true but the numbers speak for themselves, with the pan selling out 10 times over in the US and attracting a 50,000-person waiting list. But like anything, it isn't just the functionality that has drawn people in; it's the all-important aesthetic, too. Available in a range of stylish shades, the multipurpose pan became a major hit on Tiktok, with users loving the easy-to-use design and shelfie-certified colour palette of peaches, sage greens and oatmeals.
Now, the brand’s co-founder Shiza Shahid is finally taking the pan’s popularity global with the launch of Our Place in the UK. Also stocking glasses, plates, knives, chopping boards and more, the company has been described as "Le Creuset for Gen Z" and focuses on carbon neutrality and eco-conscious efforts, too.
To take a look at the best cookware Our Place has to offer, shop the selection below (just make sure to snag the Always Pan before it inevitably sells out).