Listen, we get it, those enamel Dutch ovens from Le Creuset are intimidating. Because they're “premium French cookware,” they somehow seem to demand premium French cooking, and honestly, at this point in our lives, we’re not on that level in the kitchen quite yet. However, the cookware brand just added something that has made their pots, pans, and other kitchen tools feel a little more approachable. Le Creuset just released a line of Millennial pink cookware that has us wanting to head right home and turn on the stove.
The official name of Le Creuset's new colour is "Sugar Pink Matte," and we first found out about it through Bon Appétit. Sugar Pink Matte is similar to the company's hibiscus shade, except that its a bit dustier just like Millennial pink, and of course, it has a matte finish.
Le Creuset is now selling 23 of its cookware items in Sugar Pink Matte, including the iconic round Dutch oven. A few much less-intimidating (and much less expensive) items like trivets, mugs, and spoon rests are available with the Millennial pink enamel, as well. Purchasing some of these smaller accessories seems like a easy way to make our kitchens a little bit prettier, and now more than ever, presenting a dish in one of the Sugar Pink Matte Le Creuset dishes is sure to impress our fellow-Millennial guests.
Lately, Le Creuset has really been focusing on drawing younger consumers to the art of cooking. Earlier this year, when the live-action Beauty And The Beast movie was all anyone could talk about — including us, mind you — a Beauty & The Beast-themed Le Creuset Soup Pot was released exclusively at Williams Sonoma. With Disney cookware and Millennial pink kitchen accessories, we might even want to take on an otherwise intimidating French dish.
