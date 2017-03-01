Okay, so the limited edition piece of cookware from Le Creuset doesn't actually sing or dance or cannon ball into a sink full of soapy water like the dishes in the animated feature. But, it is beautifully decorated to subtly remind you of what is surely one of your favorite Disney classics, and it's every bit as inviting as the charismatic flatware in the film. The cast iron soup pot is coated with vibrant blue enamel and adorned with Beauty & The Beast's signature red roses. It also features a large gold knob, inscribed with the meaningful phrase, "Be Our Guest." This piece of cookware is perfect for both Disney lovers who have a passion for food and entertaining. Janet Hayes, president of Williams Sonoma, said in a press release, "Disney is an iconic brand that brings nostalgia and delight to people of all ages. In partnership with Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma is pleased to offer this special edition pot to those who loved the original film and the next generation who gets to experience this legendary story for the first time."