This story was originally published on February 28, 2017.
You know that iconic scene in Disney's Beauty & The Beast when the dishes dance, the spoons dive into pools of punch, and that parade of beer steins sing? Well, what if we told you that you can live out the "Be Our Guest" number every single time you entertain or even just make a tasty meal for yourself? Now you can with Le Creuset's brand new Beauty & The Beast Soup Pot.
Okay, so the limited edition piece of cookware from Le Creuset doesn't actually sing or dance or cannon ball into a sink full of soapy water like the dishes in the animated feature. But, it is beautifully decorated to subtly remind you of what is surely one of your favorite Disney classics, and it's every bit as inviting as the charismatic flatware in the film. The cast iron soup pot is coated with vibrant blue enamel and adorned with Beauty & The Beast's signature red roses. It also features a large gold knob, inscribed with the meaningful phrase, "Be Our Guest." This piece of cookware is perfect for both Disney lovers who have a passion for food and entertaining. Janet Hayes, president of Williams Sonoma, said in a press release, "Disney is an iconic brand that brings nostalgia and delight to people of all ages. In partnership with Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma is pleased to offer this special edition pot to those who loved the original film and the next generation who gets to experience this legendary story for the first time."
According to Business Wire, this Beauty and the Beast Le Creuset Soup Pot is being released to coincide with the premiere of the live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated film, and it marks the first collaboration between Williams Sonoma, it's partner Le Creuset, and Walt Disney Studio. There is a a limited quantity of pots available — only 500 total — so you better hurry and snatch one up. The soup pot can be purchased on williams-sonoma.com, lecreuset.com, and in Le Creuset Signature Stores for $280.
