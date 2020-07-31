You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
In this unforeseen era of excessive time inside, limited social interaction, and more homemade meals than ever before, we've had our shopping carts set on covetable cookware to give our kitchens an overdue upgrade. And, clearly, we haven't been the only ones: sustainable-chic brands, like Our Place, have hardly been able to keep their bestselling products in stock as consumer demand spiked and newfound foodies began living out their stay-at-home-meal fantasies. And, just when we thought we would never be able to snag one of its always sold-out Always Pans, the cult-favorite cookware company restocked with a Refinery29-exclusive deal on top. (But, like a freshly scooped gelato in a heatwave, don't expect this sweet promo to last long.)
After six long months since selling out for the fifth time this year, the do-it-all pan is officially back in its spiciest colorway — and available to you, R29 readers, at a discount. From today through August 2, use the code R29FLASHSALE at checkout to enjoy $25 off the Always Pan's $145 listing price. For those not yet privy to the powers of this cookware's multifaceted charm, here's the tea: it was made to replace eight (!) traditional pieces of cookware as an all-in-one fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, AND spoon rest — an innovative design that took two years to craft. While it might be one of the more handsome pans we've ever seen, the secret to its success lies in its space-saving value.
Our Place's co-founder, Shiza Shahid (of Malala Fund fame), describes the Always Pan as a solution to the mess and clutter of traditional kitchenware with a purpose that transcends satisfying the customer's craving for simplicity. "My favorite things to cook in the Always Pan are simple everyday pleasure like fried eggs or pasta, and also nostalgic foods from my childhood like daal," Shahid shares. "Our exclusive nontoxic, nonstick is so slippery that fried eggs practically levitate off the pan! And clean-up is a breeze!"
The mission-driven company works towards a greater positive-impact goal that Shahid describes as, "sourcing ethically and sustainably, shipping our products in 100% recyclable and biodegradable boxes, using partially recycled materials in our products, sourcing most of our product from women-owned factory partners, and giving back to important causes including food justice, immigration rights, and racial justice." To put it simply, "impact isn't one thing, it's everything," Shahid explained. "As immigrants, my partner and I literally found Our Place in America by cooking and sharing food with our new communities," Shahid explains. "That's why we believe so fundamentally in the importance of home-cooking. Because cooking and sharing our foods is often how love, culture, and identity and most fully expressed."
If it's not a made-for-everything pan you're in the market for, then browse our other favorites that are "designed for the modern America kitchen" below.
