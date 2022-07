Our Place’s New Ovenware Made Me Worthy Of Star-Baker Status

Ever since hitting the scene in 2019, Our Place has set the internet aflutter with its aesthetic, beautifully designed goods for elevating home cooking. In just three short years, it's revolutionized the all-in-one pan , reimagined the iconic cast-iron skillet , and even collaborated with Selena Gomez . Now, it's coming for your oven. Our Place's latest launch, the Ovenware Set , features a five-piece bundle of just about everything you need to bake, roast, and cook up a storm in your oven with. As a proud owner (and lover) of the Always Pan , I had very high expectations for its foray into bakeware. The set is available in a variety of familiar colorways — the five shades match the original shades of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot — ranging from sandy beige to sage green. I went with Blue Salt, a muted light blue that instantly brightened up my apartment's kitchen. Below, find my first-person review of how Our Place's aesthetically and multi-purposefully pleasing new creation stood up in my kitchen.