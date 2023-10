When 6:30 p.m. rolled around, I was tired of cooking. Uber Eats was calling my name but I pushed through and rounded out the day with my 100%-one-pan-only shrimp noodle dish. As an evidently lazy cook, I love the idea of a one-pot meal — but, I never successfully pulled one off until this weekend. I boiled the pasta, drained it with the strainer, sauteéd the rest of my ingredients, and then threw the pasta back into the pan once everything was done. Using the spatula was fab, as well, thanks to the built-in spoon rest at the base of the pan's handle. (Full transparent moment: I also ate out of the pot.) I used wooden chopsticks because I knew silverware would scratch the non-stick coating, and just dined like I normally would. Even though I did not form a connection across the kitchen table with the Always Pan this weekend, I did find another item for it to replace: a plate.