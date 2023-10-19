Later in the day, I busted out the Spruce Steamer (note: the bamboo steamer isn't available in Australia yet but you can still steam using the metal strainer that comes in the box.) For perfectly steamed frozen veggie dumplings: place your frozen dumplings on the strainer tray, and pour water into the bottom of your Always Pan and get it boiling. Once it's simmering, add the strainer with the dumplings on top and slap on the Always Pan's lid to start steaming. Seven minutes and a beautiful Studio Ghibli-Esque puff of steam later, my lunch was done. This contraption is the ultimate mini-culinary sauna for when you want more than just cooked veggies — everything from fish to rice can be whipped up in a snap.