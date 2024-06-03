Every Stunning Room Reveal From Dream Home 2024

Bursting onto the scene with its first season, Seven's new show Dream Home has already earned its place among our favourite renovation shows, thanks to its innovative use of design, as well as its emotional storylines (it's hard to believe anyone who says they don't tear up at these room reveals!).
Dream Home sees six Aussie pairs battle it out as they transform tired family homes into, you guessed it, dream homes. The catch is that they contestants are redesigning and rebuilding each other's outdated homes, meaning that each couple leaves the show with brand-new digs. At the end of it all, the couple with the highest scores will be dubbed the winners of Dream Home — and walk away with a neat $100,000!
Each Sunday, we'll be gifted with innovative and aesthetically pleasing room reveals to really get our creative juices flowing. And we've got all of them here.
Ahead, all of the room reveals for Dream Home 2024 — updated weekly.