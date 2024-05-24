While it might be a few months until The Block is back on our screens, we've been gifted with a fantastic alternative in the form of Channel Seven's new renovation show, Dream Home. The show will see six pairs of couples battle it out for the best room transformations — but with a twist.
Premiering on Sunday, 26 May, the renovation show is set to be the new favourite addiction for anyone with a passion for revamping their spaces — and might make us a little emotional, too. Ahead, here's everything we know about the new renovation show Dream Home.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What Is Dream Home About?
Dream Home will see six pairs of Aussies battle it out as they make over tired suburban family homes into, you guessed it, amazing dream homes. The catch is, each couple will design and rebuild rooms in each other's outdated homes, meaning that every couple will leave with a completely new home.
The format is much like The Block or House Rules, really. A bunch of people battle it out to redesign the best rooms, where they'll later be critiqued and scored by the judges. The major difference is that the rooms and houses they'll be designing are each other's!
The show promises to deliver some of the "biggest and best life-changing renovations Australia has ever seen". Following the house renovations, the top three placing couples will have their backyards renovated and made over.
On top of everyone receiving a newly designed home, the winning couple with the highest score will receive a cash prize of $100,000 to help with their mortgage.
Who Is Hosting Dream Home?
After leaving Network 10 last year, Dr Chris Brown has found a new home on Seven and will be hosting Dream Home (among a bunch of other shows this year!).
“In real estate terms, my own skills are a renovator’s delight, in need of a serious makeover,” said Dr Chris. “I’ve somehow lived through two renovations and seen both of them blow out on time and budget; mostly because of my questionable decisions.
“I genuinely feel like I can relate to what our couples are experiencing - possibly more than they’ll ever know.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
A trio of expert judges will also be joining Chris, including Lana Taylor of Three Birds Renovations, buyer’s agent Simon Cohen (who you may know from Luxe Listings) and award-winning interior designer Rosie Morley. Together, the three of them will provide insight during the renovations before critiquing and scoring each new space.
Who Are The Contestants In Dream Home?
The Dream Home teams are as follows:
- Brad and Mel (VIC) — Parents to four teenagers
- Taelar and Elle (VIC) — Sisters
- Hannah and Jonny (QLD) — New parents of twins
- Rhys and Liam (QLD) — Tradie brothers
- Jacinta and Jordan (NSW) — Parents of two young children
- Lara and Peter (NSW) — Parents of two young children
- Taelar and Elle (VIC) — Sisters
- Hannah and Jonny (QLD) — New parents of twins
- Rhys and Liam (QLD) — Tradie brothers
- Jacinta and Jordan (NSW) — Parents of two young children
- Lara and Peter (NSW) — Parents of two young children
When Will Dream Home Be Airing?
Channel 7's new renovation show, Dream Home, is set to air on Sunday, May 26th at 7pm. You can watch it on Channel 7 and 7plus. It's much earlier than The Block, which is sure to tide over all the home reno fans among us.
What Is The Prize?
The pair with the highest score won't just walk away with their dream home (hopefully), they'll also nab $100,000 in prize money!