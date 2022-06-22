An Interior Design Expert Solves Small Apartment Dilemmas

The title of Thornhill's most recent book, My Bedroom is an Office: & Other Interior Design Dilemmas, made us (and our cramped apartments) feel refreshingly seen. "I've been a serial renter in all sorts [of places], from tiny one-bed flats to room shares or house shares with several other people, so I've always had limitations as to what I've been able to do myself decor-wise," she shared with us. "How can I decorate this room — that I don't own and I may only live in for another year — in a way that's not going to upset my landlord, but will still lift me up and make me happier?" With a background in set-styling, Thornhill was able to solve these design puzzles from a temporary photoshoot-style approach and liberating outlook that, "you're not creating something that's meant to last forever." In essence, the writer-stylist showcases how interior design does not always equate to permanent ownership — and getting creative with temporary interiors is actually quite fun.