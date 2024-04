This delicious candle collection invites you to savour the essence of a Parisian café within the comfort of your home — and just in time for winter, when staying indoors with a cosy candle is at the absolute top of our list of things to do. And if you’re lucky enough to live in Melbourne , Mecca is hosting pop-up Café Diptyque from the 5th to the 19th of April, so you can experience Parisian café culture in the heart of Melbourne’s own coffee mecca, Hardware Lane. For $40, you and a guest can explore the Diptyque x Café Verlet candle collection, followed by a set coffee menu from Andrew McConnell of Melbourne’s Morning Market. Imagine sipping on a delicious hot chocolate (topped with whipped cream, naturally), with croissants and petit fours. You can book a table for two here