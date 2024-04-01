The collaboration marks a harmonious fusion of two storied brands — Diptyque, synonymous with exquisite scents, and Café Verlet, celebrated for its rich history of crafting fine coffees since 1880. Drawing inspiration from Café Verlet's menu of thirty pure-origin coffees, Diptyque introduces three new tantalising scents to its Classic Candle Collection: Café, Chantilly, and Biscuit, which smell like coffee, whipped cream and of course, biscuits.