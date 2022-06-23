You Can Now Officially Clean Your House With A Diptyque Candle

I've never seen a man care about his wood floors like my father, so I had some idea of this lotion's purpose in life. Per Diptyque's instructions, one should pour the lotion onto a dry cloth and apply to wood furniture and leather goods two to four times a year for peak protection. Did it make my cabinet shine bright like a diamond or achieve Lil Mama levels of gloss? No. But I do not care. That cabinet smelled like a fairy tale. If every furniture retailer dipped its lumber-based pieces in this solution you wouldn't even blink at Lush's aromatic store. The cabinet looks and feels more moisturised in person, so it's not useless. I'm thinking that this bottle is the secret to a luxe-smelling home — but, unlike the spray, the scent is strong and long-lasting. So allergy-ridden folx, beware.