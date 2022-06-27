You Can Now Officially Clean Your House With A Diptyque Candle

At the top of its Diptyque class is the ceramic — aka the retailer's label come to life. I do not have experience with these scented trinkets, but the idea is genius, and I wish I knew sooner. Its description claims "it perfumes intimate spaces with warm, dense notes of cedar wood and brighter accords of lavender scents," and yes, yes it does. Its fragrance was also specifically concocted to perturb hungry moths. I placed it in my smedium closet, closed the door for the night, and was met with a gust of perfumed comfort in the morning upon opening. Pretty impressive for a 3-inch-long stone. Plus, its somewhat frivolous nature made it all the more fabulous. (Nothing screams luxury like a lack of necessity.)