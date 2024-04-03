R29 Editors’ Picks: The Homewares We’re Shopping This April

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It is that time of the month again, folks! Time for the team to go through the screenshots and saves on their phones and reveal which items on their wishlist are making the cut to be added to cart.
With the change of seasons, many of the editors have bedding on their wishlists as a way to mark the seasonal change. One is off jetsetting and looking for accessories to aid her in her travels, while another is looking for things for her spring-cleaning kick (despite it being autumn).
From a Diptyque candle to a fancy laundry detergent, here are all the homewares picks the Refinery29 Australia editors are picking up this month.