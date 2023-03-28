17 Carry-On Bag Essentials To Pack For Your Next Flight

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Many people, at least once in their lives, have dreamt longingly about travelling. The idea of jet-setting around the world has long been romanticised, and thoughts of destination vacations and overseas holidays are never far from our minds. But to fulfil our wanderlust and go on these great adventures, we also have to deal with the unavoidable (and often uncomfortable) reality of how we actually get there: air travel.
The glamourisation of travelling via plane starts and ends with business and first class — and even those who are lucky enough to fly in comfort will experience varying degrees of unpleasantness on a long-haul flight. After all, the creature comforts an airline can supply mid-flight can't make up for dehydrated skin, a lack of sleep, and infamously mediocre plane food.
To make your next flight as bearable, or dare we say even enjoyable, as possible, Refinery29 Australia has put together a list of the carry-on bag essentials you should pack for the next time you fly. From hydrating skincare to high-tech sleeping pillows and decent instant coffee, we have you and your travelling plans covered.