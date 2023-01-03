At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If there is one thing we learned from living through – *gestures broadly at everything* – the last couple of years, it's that travel is a privilege that should never be taken for granted. All those fun memories you collect on a trip really do stay with you forever and become an important source of joy when you most need it.
Instead of flipping through the back of your camera roll every now and then, documenting your trip in a travel journal is a much more tangible and personal way to preserve your favourite moments on the road. Seeing photos and vignettes laid down on a page — along with your own handwritten stories — is a much better way to relive that post-graduation holiday or big family vacay. These notebooks also make an excellent travel gift idea for anyone with a similar passion for exploring the world.
A good travel planner is packed with details that will help you look back and plan ahead. Whether you're shopping for a trip planner for upcoming adventures in 2023 or a scrapbook to display tokens from previous journeys, the 15 travel journals ahead will spark that sense of wanderlust in you.