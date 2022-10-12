10 Of Sydney’s Best Boutique Hotels For Staycays Or Vacays

Whether you’re planning a staycation or looking for a more stylish oasis after a day of exploring Sydney, booking in at a boutique hotel just feels better.
Focused on the little things, whether that be interior design or impeccable personal touches, these smaller accommodation options immerse you in a local area and feel like an experience, not just a place to lay your head.
Sydney is full of gorgeous boutique hotels in some of the best areas to explore beyond the usual tourist haunts. Instead of picking a big chain hotel in the city next time you're enjoying a weekend in Sydney, try out one of these cosy, stylish pads instead.