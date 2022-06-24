City Chic: Here’s What I Packed For A Weekend Staycation

My Refinery29 Australia friend and colleague, Maggie Zhou, is an advocate for the city staycation. Once every two-or-so-months she packs a bag and heads into the city to relax and enjoy her hometown like a tourist.
Rather than splurging on a plane ticket or hiring a car to head to the country, I recently took a leaf out of Zhou’s book and organised a staycation for myself and my partner. And let’s just say; I’m hooked.
But what do you pack when you’re only away for a night or two? Here are all of my must-haves for your next city staycation.