At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Travellers are among the hardest giftees to shop for; typically having everything pretty much sorted by the time they're taking off. But with travel in full flight for the first time in years, it feels fitting to send our friends off right — no matter how jealous we are on the inside.
So, what’s a present-buying pal or family member to do this jet-setter season? Look a little outside the box with elevated travel essentials and accessories that'll make their journeys all the more luxurious — even if they're going camping where plumbing is a few kilometres away.
Ahead, find our gift guide for all the adventure seekers in your life — including everything from outdoor campers to solo trippers, bucket-list completers, and more.