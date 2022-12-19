First Class: The Best 15 Skincare Products For A Long Haul Flight

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Summer is here, international trips are back on the cards and therefore so too is the prospect of getting on a long-haul flight. Between the recycled air, the food and accidentally falling asleep with your face against the window, there's not much working in your favour when it comes to taking care of your face on the plane.
Oiliness, dryness and pimples are all on the cards when you're on soaring in the sky, and with the added consideration of protective face masks, your skin might need a little extra TLC to last the flight. Thankfully, gone are the days of haphazardly washing your face in the aircraft toilet, thanks to skincare products you can flaunt on your tray table.
So whether you're brave to see your skincare routine through in your seat — sheet mask and all — or prefer some invisible, low-key options, we've got you covered.
Ahead, the best 15 products to combat that won't leave your face feeling turbulent — all 100ml or less, of course.