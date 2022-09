These Travel Outfits Will Make You Feel Like The Airport’s Main Character

If you’ve yet to encounter main character energy , then let us bring you up to speed: It’s TikTok’s name for viewing oneself as the star protagonist of the drama that is life. Even the smallest and most inconsequential moments possess weighty narrative potential; like rolling out of bed and throwing on a baseball cap over hair that hasn't been washed this week. It’s all just part of the story. One of the most common places for main-character peacocking? The airport — aka a zone that's brimming with missed connections, meaningful glances, and mysterious strangers. So, let's explore how exactly to get into character for your next trip to the (asphalt) runway.